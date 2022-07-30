Evening News Insight – July 30, 2022

🔹 1051 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1297344.

🔹 Out of 150 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 132 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital Cit y stand at 1325.

🔹 Diarrhoea outbreaks in Gajapati district; Diarrhoea causing coliform bacteria found in water samples collected from supply water in the Dist.

🔹 As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, Indian Coast Guard’s ALH Dhruv helicopters flew with the national flag near the Puri Jagannath Temple.

🔹 Sambalpur MLA and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra will be the leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly.

🔹 ED has provisionally attached movable as well as immovable assets worth Rs 3.92 crore belonging to former Odisha MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal & Media Guru Consultants Pvt Ltd under PMLA, 2002 in the chit fund scam.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 Hot iron branding kills 9 month old baby at Jadapara village under Raighar block in Nabarangpur district.

🔹 Babushaan Family Dispute: Actor Babushaan Mohanty reaches Kharavela Nagar police station for interrogation. Trupti Satpathy will withdraw case against husband Babushaan, says family friend Rabi Mishra. Trupti extends birthday wishes to Babushaan over phone.

🔹 Point 5140 at Dras in Kargil sector which was the key factor in early completion of “Operation Vijay” named as Gun Hill’.

🔹 India’s first monkeypox patient, arrived from UAE recovers, to be discharged: Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

🔹 Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins Silver medal for India in 55 Kg weight category with a total of 248 Kg. First medal for India in CWG 2022. Weightlifter Gururaj Poojary wins a Bronze medal for India in the Men’s 61 Kg weight category with a total of 269 Kg. Country’s second medal in CWG 2022.

🔹 Indian Boxer Md. Hussamuddin beats South Africa’s D. Amzolele by 5-0 in the Men’s featherweight category, advances to pre-quarters.