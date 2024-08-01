‘Creamy Layer’ among SC, ST must be excluded from Reservations: Supreme Court

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court on Thursday called for identification of the ‘creamy layer’ within the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) and take them out of reservation.

Currently the principle of ‘creamy layer’ applies only to Other Backwards Classes.

A six-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud delivered that the sub-classification of SCs and STs by States can be permitted to achieve “real equality” that mentioned in the Constitution.

Justice Pankaj Mithal stated that reservation has to be limited to the first generation. If any member of the first generation has reached a higher status through reservation, then the second generation should not be entitled to reservation.

Creamy layer is a term used in Indian politics, refer to members of a backward class who are highly advanced socially, economically and educationally.