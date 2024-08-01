TNI Morning News Headlines – August 01, 2024

➡️Misappropriation of Rs 224.61 crores detected in cooperative banks in Odisha.
➡️IMD has issued a yellow warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall for several Odisha districts till August 4.
➡️Bhitarkanika National Park reopens for visitors after three months.
➡️IAS Jyoti Prakash Das gets additional charge of CEO, Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC).
➡️Wayanad Landslide Death Toll rises to 270; Over 200 people still missing. Rescue and Search operations continue unabated.
➡️Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair is becoming the first woman to be appointed as the Director General Medical Services (Army) on 01 Aug 24.
➡️Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal will be visiting landslide-hit Wayanad, Kerala, later today.
➡️Terrorist hideout unearthed in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri. Pakistani intruder shot dead along International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba.
➡️Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
➡️Rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh; 3 killed, 40 missing after the cloudburst in Shimla district.
➡️Heavy overnight rain kills 6 people in Uttarakhand, leave 200 stranded in Kedarnath.
➡️5 Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were electrocuted in Jharkhand’s Latehar district.
➡️Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi. 2 killed, two injured in rain-related incidents.
➡️Former Indian Cricketer and Ex Indian Coach Anshuman Gaekwad passes away at the age of 72 following a prolonged battle with blood cancer.
➡️Bull run at markets continues, Nifty crosses 25000, Sensex at 82,000 points.
➡️‘Indian or Black?’ Donald Trump sparks controversy by questioning Kamala Harris’ racial identity. Indian Americans offended.
➡️Iran’s supreme leader orders attack on Israel for Haniyeh killing: Report.
