TNI Evening News Headlines – August 01, 2024

➡️Another cyclonic circulation has formed over the north Bay of Bengal and it is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area by tomorrow. Several districts in Odisha to witness heavy rainfall in next 24 hrs: IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
➡️Heavy rainfall to lash Odisha for next 3 days. Odisha SRC directs Collectors of four districts – Balangir, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Puri to remain alert in view of heavy to very heavy rainfall.
➡️Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Ex-WHO Chief Scientist and Chairperson MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, meets Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Government forms committee to examine & suggest measures for rationalization of fixation of market value of immovable properties in the State.
➡️Former BJD leader Mamata Mohanta joins BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi.
➡️Lady journalist death case: Dhauli Police seized suicide note written by deceased Madhumita and a diary from their rented house under Dhauli police limits in Bhubaneswar.
➡️The cub born to white tigress Mousumi at Nandankanan Zoological Park died today.
➡️Chhattisgarh woman swept away in Mahanadi for 60 km, rescued in Jharsuguda.
➡️Supreme Court allows Sub-Classification for SC/ST Reservations; directs exclusion of ‘Creamy Layer’ from reservation benefits.
➡️Supreme Court is functioning at its full strength of 34 Judges including the Chief Justice of India.
➡️CBI today filed its first chargesheet in the NEET paper leak case. 13 accused persons are named in the chargesheet. So far, 40 arrested in this case including 15 arrested by Bihar Police.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a bilateral meeting; witnessed exchange of Agreements in fields of agricultural research and education, legal, radio and television and medicinal plants.
➡️NDRF personnel are engaged in a rescue operation in Wayanad which was struck by landslides. Death toll stands at 190, 206 still missing.
➡️Wayanad landslides: LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Wayanad.
➡️12 people dead in Uttarakhand rain.
➡️India lose to Belgium 1-2 in Men’s Hockey at Paris 2024.
➡️One of India’s biggest medal hopes, India shuttler duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lose in quarters of Men’s Doubles badminton at Paris Olympics.
➡️Swapnil Kusale wins Bronze in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Shooting event at the Paris Olympics 2024. 3rd Medal for India at Paris 2024.
➡️Israel confirms death of Hamas Military Chief Mohammed Deif in an air strike in Gaza on July 13.
