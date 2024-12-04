Crackdown on Farmers’s Protest; Rakesh Tikait Arrested

Noida: The ongoing farmers’ agitation in Uttar Pradesh took a dramatic turn on Wednesday as prominent Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was detained en route to a “Mahapanchayat” at Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. Tikait, a key voice in farmers’ protests, was intercepted by the Aligarh Police and taken to Tappal police station.

The Mahapanchayat was convened to address the arrests of over 150 farmers during a demonstration earlier this week at Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida. These farmers were protesting issues related to land acquisition and inadequate compensation.

Speaking to reporters before his detention, Tikait warned of escalating protests if their demands were not met by the end of the day. “If this is not resolved, we will organize a tractor march to Lucknow. They are trying to suppress farmers, but we will not back down,” he said. Tikait criticized the government’s handling of farmers’ land issues, alleging forced acquisitions and insufficient compensation.

Farmers’ Demands

The protests, which began last month, are centered around several grievances:

Allocation of 10% of developed plots to original landowners whose land was acquired for commercial and residential projects.

Compensation rate increases by 64.7% to align with current market values.

Implementation of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, which addresses displacement and provides benefits like free electricity and water for affected families.

Farmers also demanded the immediate release of leaders detained in jail to allow their participation in ongoing discussions.

Tightened Security Across Noida

Authorities have intensified security measures, deploying police personnel at 30 entry points to Gautam Buddha Nagar, including roundabouts and intersections. Barricades have been placed across the city to prevent disruptions, with hundreds of farmers expected to travel to the protest site in tractors and private vehicles from Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Muzaffarnagar.

A senior police official stated, “Our goal is to maintain public order and prevent disruptions, while ensuring the safety of everyone involved.”

Formation of a Committee

In response to mounting pressure, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the formation of a five-member committee to address farmers’ grievances. The committee, led by Principal Secretary for Infrastructure and Industrial Development Anil Kumar Sagar, is tasked with consulting farmers and submitting a report within a month. However, farmer leaders have dismissed this as a delaying tactic.

“While they form committees, they crack down on peaceful protests. This dual approach is unacceptable,” said Naresh Tikait, BKU national president.

Calls for Solidarity

Other farmer groups, including the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, have expressed solidarity with the protestors. The SKM has also announced a nationwide march to Delhi on December 6, which is expected to draw support from farmers across western Uttar Pradesh.

What’s Next?

The farmers have issued an ultimatum: meet their demands or face intensified protests, including a potential tractor march to Delhi. The situation remains tense as thousands of farmers await further announcements from leaders like Rakesh Tikait.

Farmer leader Sukhveer Khalifa emphasized the resilience of the protestors, stating, “We will not stop until our voices are heard and justice is delivered.”