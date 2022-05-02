Heatwave: Do’s and Don’ts in Scorching Summer

Insight Bureau: Heat Wave conditions can result in physiological strain, which could even result in death. To minimize the impact during the heat wave and to prevent serious ailment or death there are a number of recommendations from the Health Ministry that are there to stay safe during the heatwave.

Dos:

Avoid going outdoors and stay in shaded places. When outside, try using a cap, umbrella, hat or carry a towel. Wear light coloured garments and thin loose cotton. Frequently drink water, salted drinks like lassi, lemon water, ORS, and fruit juices. Try eating fruits like cucumber, watermelon, lemon, orange etc. Shower frequently and try reducing the room temperature via fans, coolers, air-conditioning and also use indoor plants. Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately. Urine darker yellow or orangish yellow indicates severe dehydration. In case a person feels unwell, like children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions, they should be shifted to a cooler place and sponged with cold water or transported to the nearest health facility. Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night. Use fans, damp clothing Provide cool drinking water near work place. Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight. Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day. Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities. Pregnant workers and workers with a medical condition should be given additional attention.

Don’ts: