Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha top 50,000 Mark

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1927 cases on Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 50,503.

A record number of 246 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khurdha today followed by Ganjam (190) and Nayagarh (151).

While Odisha has so far reported 72718 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 23699.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 21

➡️1927 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 21.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 50,503.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khurdha (246), Ganjam (190), Nayagarh (151), Rayagada (146), Sundergarh (108), Kandhamal (101), Dhenkanal (95), Mayurbhanj (88), Koraput (86), Cuttack (78), Puri (77), Bolangir (75), Jajpur (74), Balasore (70), Malkangiri (43), Nabarangpur (40), Gajapati (34), Jagatsingpur (30), Bhadrak (28), Nuapada (27), Kalahandi (21), Sambalpur (21), Kendrapara (19), Keonjhar (18), Deogarh (17), Jharsuguda (13), Baragarh (12), Boudh (8), Sonepur (6), Angul (5),