Odisha reports 2819 Covid-19 Cases; 61,379 Samples Tested

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported nine deaths and single-day spike of 2819 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 75537 including 24582 active cases and 50503 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has declined to 4.59% on on August 21 as compared to 4.78% on August 20. Odisha has tested high number of 61,379 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 54,243 Antigen Tests, 7,054 RT-PCR Tests and 82 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 2819 new cases, 1691 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1128 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest single day spike of 443 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 9 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Cuttack, 2 from Sundergarh, 1 each from Balangir, Ganjam, Malkangiri and Rayagada. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 390. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 170 in Ganjam District and 54 in Khurda and 10 in Nayagarh.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 28 (Balangir), Male 50, Female 70, Female 51 (All Cuttack), Male 60 (Ganjam), Male 53 (Malkangiri), Male 51 (Rayagada), Male 54, Male 60 (Sundargarh).

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 55 (Angul), Male 70, Male 58 (Both Bhubaneswar), Male 42, Male 50, Male 70, Female 59 (All Ganjam), Female 35 (Koraput), Male 61 (Nayagarh), Male 76 (Sonepur).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (207), Ganjam (162), Rayagada (154) and Koraput (146).

➡️ New Cases: Khurda (443), Cuttack (257), Mayurbhanj (219), Ganjam (192), Rayagada (147), Sambalpur (145), Bargarh (136), Puri (109), Balasore (105), Dhenkanal (100), Malkangiri (83), Koraput (81), Bhadrak (77), Nayagarh (64), Jharsuguda (63), Gajapati (62), Kendrapada (62), Sundargarh (57), Balangir (56), Kalahandi (55), Jagatsinghpur (48), Kandhamal (44), Nabarangpur (43), Angul (23), Sonepur (14), Keonjhar (7), Boudh (6) and Nuapada (1).,

➡️ New Deaths – 9 (3 from Cuttack, 2 from Sundergarh, 1 each from Balangir, Ganjam, Malkangiri and Rayagada)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1927

➡️ Samples Tested on August 21: 61,379