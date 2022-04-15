Evening News Insight – April 15, 2022

➡️ IMD issues ‘yellow warning’ for thunderstorm and lightning in seven districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours – Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh and Khordha.

➡️ 1 killed and 2 critical in lightning strike in Sampada Village, Bhanjanagar, Odisha.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 in Richter scale hit four districts of Odisha on Friday. The tremors were felt in four districts, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Phulbani and Boudh.

➡️ Hanskhali rape-murder: BJP demands Mamata Banerjee’s apology, President’s Rule in West Bengal.

➡️ Covid-19 Updates : Home isolation cases rise by nearly 48% as infection surges in Delhi.

➡️ Bihar sends fresh proposal seeking UNESCO’s heritage tag for 2,500-yr-old ‘Cyclopean wall’.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Electricity bills till 125 units will be free of cost ; Women will now have to pay only 50% fare for bus tickets: Himachal Pradesh CM.

➡️ Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tests positive for COVID-19.

➡️ Karnataka contractor’s death : Karnataka Minister and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa to reach Bengaluru by this evening to tender resignation at Chief Minister’s residence.

➡️ Russia-Ukraine war: Russia starts delivery of second S-400 missile system to India.

➡️ Covid-19 China: Shanghai logs 23,072 confirmed cases, the highest in a day.

➡️ Foreign funding probe against Imran Khan’s PTI: Pak EC gets deadline of next 30 days to decide on case.