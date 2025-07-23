Content Creator Krishna Passes Away; Condolences pour in

TNI Bureau: India’s noted content creator Atheist Krishna passed away early this morning leaving his unaccountable fans and followers in deep shock.

While the exact cause of Krishna’ a death was not immediately, a Twitter user named Tere Naina in an X post said that on July 10, Krishna had messaged her saying that he caught pneumonia, has water in his lungs and needs to be operated. “It would be a miracle if I survive this,” he said.

“Woke up to the terrible news of @Atheist_Krishna passing away. He was one of the kindest people I met on this platform. On 10th July, he told me he was unwell and needs to be operated. He caught pneumonia. At that time, he said “it would be a miracle if I survive this.” I couldn’t stop thinking about it. Just yesterday i couldn’t wait and pinged him.. Gone too soon…” she wrote.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in for Krishna, who known for his heartwarming Photoshop edits and humour-driven memes.

“Shocked and stunned by the tragic news of the passing away of @Atheist_Krishna. Such a kind-hearted soul. Gone too soon. Krishna was a brilliant mind. Among his many remarkable works, this one stood out – delivering its message with a gentle smile. Journey on, dear friend,” wrote well-known author Anand Raghunathan.

Shocked and stunned by the tragic news of the passing away of @Atheist_Krishna. Such a kind-hearted soul. Gone too soon. Krishna was a brilliant mind. Among his many remarkable works, this one stood out – delivering its message with a gentle smile. Journey on, dear friend. pic.twitter.com/QmbM4wTavf — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) July 23, 2025

Likewise, senior executive editor of TV9 Network Aditya Raj Kaul said, “Shocking to hear about the tragic news @Atheist_Krishna passing away at a very young age. He had a great sense of humour and amazing creativity. Often engaged in funny replies. Travel well, dear Krishna! We will miss you!”