Odisha Govt Approves Two OISF Battalions With 1,944 posts

TNI Bureau: Odisha government has sanctioned the creation of 1,944 posts across various ranks for the establishment of two new Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) Battalions in the State to further strengthen security infrastructure and policing capacity in industrial hubs in the State.

The Home Department issued a notification in this regard following the directive of chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

As per the notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu informed the Accountant General (A &E, Audit), the sanctioned two new OISF battalions will will have 972 posts each. This includes 2 Commandants, 6 Deputy Commandants, 16 Assistant Commandants, 24 Armed Inspectors, 54 Armed Sub-Inspectors, 126 Armed Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 256 Havildars, 1,350 Constables, 14 Ministerial staff including clerks and stenographers, 30 Armourer staff and 66 Communication staff.

With the approval of the two new battalion, the Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) will now have four battalions comprising a total of 4,791 posts.