TNI Morning News Headlines – July 23, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Government sanctioned creation of 1,944 posts across various ranks for the establishment of two new Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) Battalions in the State.
📌Sexual harassment at Swami Arupananda College in Jagatsinghpur: Principal and a lecturer absconding.
 
📌Neighbour detained for ‘raping’ minor girl in Jaleswar area of Balasore.
 
📌Odisha Government orders major bureaucratic reshuffle appoints new Collectors & District Magistrates across the State.
 
📌Suspected diarrhoea outbreak claims three lives in Ganjam district.
 
📌Harassment in Bhubaneswar; Woman targeted while returning home at AG square, accused arrested.

📌Delhi: Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi hold protest against ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, in Parliament.
 
📌Sensex climbs 288.64 points to 82,475.45 in early trade; Nifty up 88.95 points to 25,149.85.
 
📌Restricting Pakistani aircraft from entering Indian airspace has been officially extended until 23rd August 2025.
 
📌India slams Pakistan at UNSC, calls it ‘steeped in terrorism and fanaticism’.
 
📌At UN, Pakistan flags Kashmir issue and Indus Waters Treaty.
 
📌UNSC adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on peaceful settlement of disputes: Foreign Office.
