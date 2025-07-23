TNI Morning News Headlines – July 23, 2025

📌Odisha Government sanctioned creation of 1,944 posts across various ranks for the establishment of two new Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) Battalions in the State.
📌Sexual harassment at Swami Arupananda College in Jagatsinghpur: Principal and a lecturer absconding.
📌Neighbour detained for ‘raping’ minor girl in Jaleswar area of Balasore.
📌Odisha Government orders major bureaucratic reshuffle appoints new Collectors & District Magistrates across the State.
📌Suspected diarrhoea outbreak claims three lives in Ganjam district.
📌Harassment in Bhubaneswar; Woman targeted while returning home at AG square, accused arrested.
📌Delhi: Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi hold protest against ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, in Parliament.
📌Sensex climbs 288.64 points to 82,475.45 in early trade; Nifty up 88.95 points to 25,149.85.
📌Restricting Pakistani aircraft from entering Indian airspace has been officially extended until 23rd August 2025.
📌India slams Pakistan at UNSC, calls it ‘steeped in terrorism and fanaticism’.
📌At UN, Pakistan flags Kashmir issue and Indus Waters Treaty.
📌UNSC adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on peaceful settlement of disputes: Foreign Office.
