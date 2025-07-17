Congress’ Odisha Bandh affects Normal Life

TNI Bureau: The ongoing dawn to dusk state-wide Congress-led protest of the left parties has massively affected normal life across Odisha on Thursday.

Hundreds of vehicles including passenger buses and goods carriers were left stranded on the road at different places of the State as the protesters blocked the roads.

Be it the state capital city, Bhubaneswar, or the rural areas, commuters faced harrowing experience after not getting vehicles to travel.

Apart from vehicles of the emergency services, none of the vehicles including that of the government public transport system were allowed by the protesters.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Not just vehicles, shops, businesses establishments, offices and educational institutions remained shut in view of the 12-hour strike of the left parties.

The bandh has been called in protest against the death of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student’s tragic death that has caused massive outrage among people of all walks of life. They demand justice for the deceased student and action against all persons involved in the incident.