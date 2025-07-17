Several Congres leaders Detained while Attempting to Gherao CM’s Residence

TNI Bureau: Several Congres leaders and workers were detained while attempting to gherao Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s residence in Bhubaneswar today.

Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers, who were observing a 12-hour Odisha Bandh, were marching towards the CM’s residence. However, police intervened and prevented them from going further.

Soon, a heated argument leading to a minor scuffle errupted between between the protesters and the police on Gandhi Marg. Following this, police inorder to prevent any untoward incident took custody of around 50 leaders and workers.

OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu, party’s State Student Wing president Udit Narayan Pradhan along with other leaders including some women leaders were detained by the Commissionerate Police.

The grand old party with the support of seven other left parties is observing the dawn to dusk bandh across the state in protest against the tragic death of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student.