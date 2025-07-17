TNI Morning News Headlines – July 17, 2025

📌A dawn-to-dusk ‘Odisha bandh’ called by Congress disrupts normal life; brings life to standstill. Transport services & access to essential services across the state affected.
📌Odisha Crime Branch to probe FM College girl student’s death.
📌One labourer dies and two others injured after a passenger train hit a railway trolley at Rayagada Railway Station.
📌Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended for today from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps due to the continuous rains.
📌India dispatched a consignment of 300,000 doses of Measles & Rubella vaccines along with ancillary supplies to support Bolivia.
📌Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces free electricity up to 125 units.
📌Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure.
📌Indore bags cleanest city tag for 8th time in a row in Central Government’s annual cleanliness survey.
📌Mild tremors shake Haryana’s Rohtak.
📌Sensex climbs 119.05 points to 82,753.53 in opening trade; Nifty up 18.7 points to 25,230.75.
📌Rupee opens 1 paisa lower at 85.93 against US dollar.
📌Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen knocked out of Japan Open after suffering a straight-game defeat to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in Round 2.
📌7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, tsunami warning in effect for coastal areas.
