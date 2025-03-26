Congress goes Aggressive; but misses the Target

TNI Bureau: The Congress Party in Odisha has gone aggressive, getting the much-needed traction over the last 3 days inside and outside the Assembly. The suspension of all 14 Congress MLAs for 7 days, has indeed helped their cause. However, the issue they picked, does not look to be a solid one.

Political analysts may differ, but there are several other issues such as corruption at the grassroots level, illegal mining and tribals’ protests, which should have got more importance then the issue of crime against women, which does not look highly alarming.

Congress has an opportunity to take political advantage and win people’s support on the issues that strike a chord with them. Meanwhile, BJD seems to be enjoying the fight between BJP and Congress.