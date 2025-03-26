DISCOMs in Odisha collected HUGE FINE in the Last 5 Years

TNI Bureau: In response to a very important question raised by Brahmagiri MLA Upasna Mohapatra, the government has revealed that the power distribution companies (DISCOMs) have collected a whopping Rs 457.49 crore fine from the people and organisations indulged in illegal and corrupt practices.

The fine was collected over the years during raids on individuals and firms/organisations, informed Energy Minister KV Singh Deo in the Assembly. Major chunk of the fine came from Ganjam district (Rs 40.77 crore), followed by Balasore (34.49 crore), and Khordha (33.72 crore).

This data also confirmed that DISCOMs are running on huge profits. So, any decision to hike the power tariff, is unfair and unjust. The Odisha Government was completely right in refusing the demand to hike the electricity tariff for 2025-26.