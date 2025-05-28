Confusion Prevails Over Laxmipur MLA Pabitra Saunta’s Action

Pabitra Saunta, Congress MLA from Laxmipur, has triggered a massive debate across the state with his ‘Say No To Liquor’ mission. Saunta forced the closure of all country and foreign liqor shops in the region, along with his supporters. The irate liquor shop owners approached the district administration and police to run the licensed shops.

Pabitra Saunta’s action in defiance of law, has raised several questions. There have been allegations of corruption against him in the recent days. The liquor shop owners have accused Pabitra Saunta of seeking bribe and trying to extort them. It’s not yet clear whether Pabitra is working towards a genuine mission or having some dubious agenda. It would be interesting to see if he receives public support or not.