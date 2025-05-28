All Eyes On Shashi Tharoor

If one leader is making India proud with his diplomatic maneuvers abroad, that’s Shashi Tharoor, who was not even nominated by the Congress, but roped in by Modi Government to represent India in USA and other key countries. While other leaders are also doing their job, Tharoor is leading from the front.

What’s next for Shashi Tharoor? Congress does not seem to very happy with him. The campaign has already started. Some of his statements were criticised too. As he is inching closer to BJP, it won’t be a surprise if he quits the grand old party and joins the world’s largest party, taking up an important assignment at the national level. Let’s wait and watch.