Dharmendra Pradhan pushes for upgradation of Sambalpur Zoo

TNI Bureau: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requested the intervention of the Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav for expansion and upgradation of Sambalpur Zoo to the “Medium Zoo” category.

In a post on X, Sambalpur MP wrote that this expansion would facilitate the induction of new species and the development of educational and research facilities.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Pradhan also requested for Tiger Reserve status for Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, which will promote tiger conservation in the region and give boost to tourism.

This comes days after he announced plans to develop Sambalpur Zoo as Odisha’s second Nandankanan Zoological Park during his visit to the zoo in Sambalpur.