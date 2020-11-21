Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB

TNI Bureau: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Comedian Bharti Singh on charges of consumption of Ganja.

Earlier, the NCB had raided the production office and house of Bharti Singh. She and her husband Harsh Limbachiya were later summoned to the NCB office.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The NCB had recovered 86.5 gms of Ganja during the raid.

As per the NCB, both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted to consumption of Ganja. While Bharti was arrested under NDPS Act, Harsh Limbachiya is being currently questioned.

Several drug peddlers have been arrested in connection with this case since last night.