TNI Evening News Headlines – November 21, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha bags the Best Marine State Award and Kalahandi as the Best Inland District award in the country.

👉 5 more accused hospitalized in critical condition in Odisha; DIG of Police, Central Range orders an enquiry into the incident.

👉 Odisha CM writes to Jharkhand CM seeking cooperation for early completion of Ichha Dam for benefit of farmers of both the States.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 46 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 10 quarantine, 36 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30418 in the Capital City.

👉 68 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1011 Covid-19 recoveries today including 138 from Anugul, 114 from Khordha, 81 from Bolangir and 78 from Cuttack. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 304908.

👉 KIIT holds Virtual Convocation, 7135 Students awarded Degrees.

👉 Fake ‘zarda’ manufacturing unit busted in Odisha’s Jajpur.

India News

👉 NCB arrests comedian Bharti Singh for consumption of Ganja; examination of her husband Harsh Limbachiya is underway. NCB raided production office & house of Bharti and 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered from both places.

👉 7 people, including 3 children, charred to death as car catches fire after colliding with dumper truck in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district.

👉 411 ICU beds added in Delhi in the last 5 days amid rising Covid-19 cases.

👉 Covid-19 tests in India cross 13 crore-mark, nearly 1 crore tests conducted in 10 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

👉 Tamil Nadu Government bans online betting games, Rs 5,000 fine, jail for violators.

👉 Farmer union in Punjab agree to end ‘rail roko’ agitation for 15 days.

👉 Amit Shah lays foundation stone for several infrastructure projects worth Rs 67,378 Cr in Chennai.

👉 57 officer trainees test Covid-19 positive at Mussoorie-based Civil Services Training Academy, Uttarakhand.

👉 ‘Ganga Aarti’ being performed at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi after a gap of 8 months.

World News

👉 Donald Trump to participate in Virtual G20 Summit: White House.