TNI Evening News Headlines – November 21, 2020

By Sagarika Satapathy
167

Odisha News

👉 Odisha bags the Best Marine State Award and Kalahandi as the Best Inland District award in the country.

👉 5 more accused hospitalized in critical condition in Odisha; DIG of Police, Central Range orders an enquiry into the incident.

👉 Odisha CM writes to Jharkhand CM seeking cooperation for early completion of Ichha Dam for benefit of farmers of both the States.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 46 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 10 quarantine, 36 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30418 in the Capital City.

👉 68 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1011 Covid-19 recoveries today including 138 from Anugul, 114 from Khordha, 81 from Bolangir and 78 from Cuttack. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 304908.

👉 KIIT holds Virtual Convocation, 7135 Students awarded Degrees.

👉 Fake ‘zarda’ manufacturing unit busted in Odisha’s Jajpur.

Kalahandi bags the Best Inland District award

India News

Related Posts

Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB

KIIT holds virtual Convocation, 7135 Students awarded…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 NCB arrests comedian Bharti Singh for consumption of Ganja; examination of her husband Harsh Limbachiya is underway. NCB raided production office & house of Bharti and 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered from both places.

👉 7 people, including 3 children, charred to death as car catches fire after colliding with dumper truck in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district.

👉 411 ICU beds added in Delhi in the last 5 days amid rising Covid-19 cases.

👉 Covid-19 tests in India cross 13 crore-mark, nearly 1 crore tests conducted in 10 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

👉 Tamil Nadu Government bans online betting games, Rs 5,000 fine, jail for violators.

👉 Farmer union in Punjab agree to end ‘rail roko’ agitation for 15 days.

👉 Amit Shah lays foundation stone for several infrastructure projects worth Rs 67,378 Cr in Chennai.

👉 57 officer trainees test Covid-19 positive at Mussoorie-based Civil Services Training Academy, Uttarakhand.

👉 ‘Ganga Aarti’ being performed at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi after a gap of 8 months.

World News

👉 Donald Trump to participate in Virtual G20 Summit: White House.

Sagarika Satapathy 719 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.