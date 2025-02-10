Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end in red

Due to ongoing outflows of foreign funds and fresh worries about tariffs, the Sensex and Nifty 50 closed Monday’s trading session down.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the day at 77,311.80, down 548.39 points, or 0.70% cents. At 23,381.60, the NSE Nifty 50 index closed 178.35 points, or 0.76 percent, lower.

The top 12 listed banks in the nation are tracked by the Nifty Bank index, which closes flat with a negative bias. It ended at 49,981.00, down 0.35 percent, or below 177.85 points.

All of the indices closed in red from the overall market. While the Nifty Smallcap 100 index slid 2.11 percent south (16,648.79), the Nifty Midcap 100 index closed 2.12 percent lower (52,471.05).