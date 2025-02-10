Maharashtra CM Fadnavis on Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: ‘Freedom Ends When Others’ Rights Are Encroached’

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded to the controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on India’s Got Latent, emphasizing that freedom of speech must not infringe on others’ rights. “If societal norms are violated, action must be taken,” he stated.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Allahbadia sparked outrage with an offensive joke involving parents and sexual content, leading to complaints filed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women and Child Commission. BJP leader Ram Kadam called for stricter laws, while former NCW chief Rekha Sharma condemned the remarks as a sign of moral decline.

Public figures like Neelesh Misra, Supriya Shrinate, and Mohandas Pai criticized the content, blaming creators and audiences for normalizing vulgarity. Facing backlash, Allahbadia issued an apology, admitting his remark was “not just inappropriate, but not even funny.” The incident has reignited discussions on responsible digital content and the limits of humor.