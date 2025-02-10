Odisha Govt issues notice to OCA; seeks Report in 10 Days

TNI Bureau: Embarrassed over a floodlight failure leading to the disruption of the second ODI between England and India at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack yesterday, Odisha Government issued show cause notice to Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), seeking report in 10 Days for the disruption in match.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the second India-England ODI at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on Sunday, one floodlight was off, and the match was disrupted for about 30 minutes when India was chasing a 305-run target, causing inconvenience to players and spectators.

According to OCA secretary Sanjay Behara, a generator attached with the floodlight malfunctioned and the back-up generator had to be pressed into action. The connection from one generator to the other resulted the delay.