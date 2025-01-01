Closing bell: Sensex high, Nifty ends at 23,742

The stock market on Wednesday ended trading on a higher note in the first trading session of 2025. The BSE Sensex closed the session more than 350 points higher at 78,507.41, while the NSE Nifty50 settled for the day at 23,742.90, close to 100 points.

The broader markets ended trading completely in green. The Nifty Microcap 250 index dominated among the gainers and closed the session 1.21 per cent higher. Sector-wise, the Nifty Auto index drove the gains and ended trading 1.34 per cent higher.

On the other hand, the Indian rupee ended the session on a flat note and settled at 85.64 against the US dollar on Wednesday.