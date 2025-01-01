Sea of devotees throng Puri Srimandir on 1st day of New Year

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha, Jagannath Temple, Puri, New Year 2025

Lakhs of people visited the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri on Wednesday to seek blessings of Trinities -Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhdra and Lord Jagannath on the first day of the new year.

