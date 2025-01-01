Sea of devotees throng Puri Srimandir on 1st day of New Year By Sagarika Satapathy On Jan 1, 2025 Share Lakhs of people visited the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri on Wednesday to seek blessings of Trinities -Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhdra and Lord Jagannath on the first day of the new year. Related Posts TNI Morning News Headlines – January 01, 2025 Jan 1, 2025 TNI News Bulletin – December 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2024 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. Jagannath TempleNew Year 2025OdishaPuri Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
