Chinese Foreign Minister’s Unscheduled Visit to India

Insight Bureau: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in India on a surprise visit to meet his Indian counterpart in New Delhi, India’s foreign ministry said. This is the first such visit since deadly border clashes in 2020 soured ties between the two countries.

Wang met NSA Ajit Doval at 9 am and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at 11am (0530 GMT) on Friday, a ministry spokesperson told news agency Reuters.