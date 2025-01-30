Chinese Company Rewards Employees with ₹70 Crore in Cash in Unique Bonus Game

Beijing: In an astonishing display of corporate generosity, Henan Mine, a Chinese crane company, handed out over ₹70 crore (60 million yuan) in cash bonuses to its employees in a highly unconventional manner during its annual meeting on January 25.

A viral video circulating on social media shows piles of cash spread across a 60 to 70-meter-long table, with employees taking part in a timed money-counting contest. According to reports, each team selected two employees who were given 15 minutes to count as much cash as possible. The total amount they counted was then split among all team members, provided there were no miscalculations. The contest also came with an extra ₹1,200 (100 yuan) participation reward.

Originally set at ₹48 crore, Henan Mine’s founder increased the bonus pool by ₹24 crore to heighten the excitement. One employee reportedly managed to count over ₹12 lakh (100,000 yuan) within the time limit.

The unusual bonus distribution has sparked global reactions, with some netizens comparing it to the Netflix series Squid Game. However, for Henan Mine employees, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grab cash rewards in a thrilling fashion.