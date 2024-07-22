TNI Evening News Headlines – July 22, 2024

Related Posts
➡️The first session of 17th Odisha Assembly started on a stormy note.
➡️BJD, Congress members stage walk out during Governor’s address in Odisha Assembly in protest against the assault on an ASO by Governor’s son Lalit Kumar.
➡️The assault of ASO Baikuntha Pradhan will be probed by Puri Collector, report will be submitted within 15 days.
➡️Odisha eyes to be malaria-free by 2030: Governor Raghubar Das in his address at 17th Assembly session.
➡️Odisha CM appointed Saroj Kumar Pradhan, MLA Boudh as the Government Chief Whip of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly, Gobinda Chandra, MLA Remuna is appointed as the Government Deputy Chief Whip.
➡️BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik rubbished national media reports claiming ‘VK Pandian ready to split BJD for BJP’.
➡️IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in some Odisha districts.
➡️ASI to inspect Puri Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar soon.
➡️NEET-UG row: Supreme Court asks IIT-Delhi to set up expert team, seeks report on right answer to Physics question.
➡️Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the pre-budget document in Parliament today.
➡️FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2024-25 tomorrow.
➡️Dharmendra Pradhan slams Rahul Gandhi on NEET issue.
➡️The Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia and other accused till July 26.
➡️Centre Lifts Ban on Government Employees Joining RSS.
➡️India’s foreign exchange reserves rose highest globally: Reports.
➡️India’s Star Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, will retire from international Hockey after Paris 2024.
➡️IndiGo flight 6E 1406 from Abu Dhabi to Delhi has been diverted to Muscat in Oman due to a technical snag.
➡️25 bodies of the passengers have been recovered while 37 others are missing since their buses were swept in deadly flooding and landslides in Nepal on July 12.
