Central Govt Employees to Get Paid Leave to Care Elderly Parents

TNI Bureau: Good news for the Central government employees in India. They can now take up to 30 days of leave for personal reasons, including taking care for elderly parents.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh while informing the members of the Rajya Sabha said that the Central government employees as per the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 are entitled to 30 days of leave annually which they can use for any personal reason including caring their elderly parents.

“(a) & (b): The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 provides for 30 days of Earned Leave, 20 days of Half Pay Leave, 8 days of Casual Leave and 2 days of Restricted Holiday per annum, apart from other eligible Leave, to Central Government employee which can be availed for any personal reasons, including that of taking care of their elderly parents,” said the Union Minister in a written reply to Sumitra Balmik.