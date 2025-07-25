Odisha Governor Shares Lunch with KISS Students

TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampat and his wife Dr. Jayasree Kambhampati visited KIIT, KISS, and KIMS on Thursday and had lunch with the students of KISS. With this, Kambhampati became the first Governor of Odisha to share a meal sitting alongside KISS students.

In the forenoon, upon arriving at KIIT with his spouse, the Governor was welcomed by the founder Achyuta Samanta. Later, the Governor toured various KIIT campuses and sports facilities. During his campus visit, he interacted with faculty members and students across different schools of KIIT-DU.

At the KIIT School of Rural Management campus, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh and Registrar Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty welcomed him. The Governor was deeply impressed by KIIT’s attractive Sculpture Park, expressing admiration for the fusion of spirituality and education carved in stone. He visited the Rose Garden, Law School, and School of Biotechnology. He also visited the KIMS Super Specialty Hospital, and KiiT International School.

At KISS, he received an enthusiastic welcome from the students. He later had lunch with them — a gesture that holds special significance as he had expressed his desire to dine with the children during his visit. After lunch, he spent a long time interacting with the students, discussing various topics, and remarked how delighted he felt sharing a meal with such a large group of children.

Following the tour of all campuses, the Governor expressed his admiration and pride at the presence of institutions like KIIT and KISS in Odisha. Being an academician with an engineering background, he praised Dr. Samanta’s relentless efforts in building such remarkable educational environments.

During his visit to KISS, KISS University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Debasis Bandyopadhyay and CEO Dr. Prashant Kumar Routray, were present, among others.