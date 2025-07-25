TNI Morning News Headlines – July 25, 2025

📌More than Rs 1.4 Crore Cash unearthed from Rama Chandra Nepak, Deputy Ranger-cum-incharge Ranger, Jeypore Forest Range.
📌Minor girl ‘gangraped’ in Jagatsinghpur. The accused attempted to bury her alive; two are arrested, one absconding.
📌All Schools in Mayurbhanj remains closed today in view of heavy rainfall alert.
📌Odisha Government clears Rs 4,982.66 crore investments, proposals to create 11,933 jobs.
📌Bhubaneswar BJD Corporator Amaresh Jena booked after woman alleges ‘rape’.
📌DRDO successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.
📌Four students dead as school building collapses in Rajasthan.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4,078 consecutive days in office, becoming the second longest-serving PM in India, surpassing Indira Gandhi’s 4,077 days.
📌Union Government clarified that no plan to remove ‘socialism’ and ‘secularism’ from the Constitution’s Preamble.
📌Central Government employees to get 30 days paid annual leave for caring elderly parents.
📌President’s rule in Manipur has been extended for a period of six months, effective from August 13, 2025.
📌A Maoist commander and six other hardcore Maoists, who were operating in Odisha, surrendered before Bijapur police.
📌PM Modi concludes UK visit after signing historic FTA; lands in Male, Maldives.
📌Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passes away at 71 in Florida.
