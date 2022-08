Breaking News! The CBI has arrested Industrialist Mahimananda Mishra’s son and Director of Orissa Stevedores Ltd. (OSL) Charchit Mishra in a bribery case related to Paradip Port operations.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier yesterday, the CBI had arrested 4 senior officials including Chief Mechanical Engineer of Paradip Port Trust Saroj Das, Contractor Sumant Rout, Manager Of Paradip Port Operations Sankha Subhra Mitra and OSL DGM Surya Narayan Sahoo.