Morning News Insight – August 6, 2022

🔹Odisha reports 836 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 148 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 175 and Khordha 91 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 6005. Samples Tested – 21,968. Daily TPR – 3.80%.
🔹CBI arrests Industrialist Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit Mishra in connection with the high-profile bribery case.
🔹Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo urges Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to enhance train services in Odisha.
🔹Raid by State CT & GST enforcement wing recovered cash worth of Rs 5.68 Cr from Textile Businessmen at Boudh.
🔹India beat Bangladesh 5-2 to win SAFF U-20 Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
🔹India reports 19,406 fresh cases and 19,928 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,34,793.
🔹Election for Vice President begins in Parliament House complex; Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the Vice Presidential election at the Parliament.
🔹Army Hardware worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore approved for procurement: Centre.
🔹Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for COVID-19.
🔹Commonwealth Games 2022: Hima Das misses automatic qualification to women’s 200m semi-final by 0.01s. She fails to make the final after clocking 23.42s Athletics.
🔹Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia bag Gold medals at CWG 2022. Indian Women’s Hockey team are disqualified in Semis.
🔹China’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong arrived in India on his first ever visit to the country.
🔹Taiwan says China simulating attack on its Main Island.
🔹Israel Airstrikes in Gaza kill 10, Palestine responds with Rockets.
