Morning News Insight – August 6, 2022

🔹 Odisha reports 836 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 148 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 17 5 and Khordha 91 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 6005. Samples Tested – 21,968. Daily TPR – 3.80%.

🔹 CBI arrests Industrialist Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit Mishra in connection with the high-profile bribery case.

🔹 Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo urges Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to enhance train services in Odisha.

🔹 Raid by State CT & GST enforcement wing recovered cash worth of Rs 5.68 Cr from Textile Businessmen at Boudh.

🔹 India beat Bangladesh 5-2 to win SAFF U-20 Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

🔹 India reports 19,406 fresh cases and 19,928 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,34,793.

🔹 Election for Vice President begins in Parliament House complex; Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the Vice Presidential election at the Parliament.

🔹 Army Hardware worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore approved for procurement: Centre.

🔹 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for COVID-19.

🔹 Commonwealth Games 2022: Hima Das misses automatic qualification to women’s 200m semi-final by 0.01s. She fails to make the final after clocking 23.42s Athletics.

🔹 Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia bag Gold medals at CWG 2022. Indian Women’s Hockey team are disqualified in Semis.

🔹 China’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong arrived in India on his first ever visit to the country.

🔹 Taiwan says China simulating attack on its Main Island.