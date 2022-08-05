Evening News Insight – August 5, 2022

🔹 1011 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1302941.

🔹 Out of 117 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 108 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital Cit y stand at 1124.

🔹 41 school students of a school in Chandrapur area of Rayagada Dist test Covid positive.

🔹 Midday meal scam: Koraput district administration issues show-cause notices to two contractual agencies engaged in supplying rice to schools.

🔹 Low pressure to trigger heavy rain in Odisha.

🔹 Congress workers hit streets protesting inflation, unemployment; over 300 protesters including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained in Delhi.

🔹 Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Wadia hospital, 8 fire tenders rushed to spot.

🔹 BSF jawan shoots himself dead at a camp in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

🔹 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asks for funds for MNREGA, other schemes.

🔹 Rupee rises 16 paise to close at 79.24 against US dollar.

🔹 CWG 2022: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Mohit Grewal march to semifinals. Wrestling events stopped temporarily due to expected security concerns. Para TT star Bhavina Patel assures nation another medal.

🔹 68 Chinese jets, 13 warships crossed median line: Taiwan defence ministry.

🔹 China imposed sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over Taiwan visit.