Evening News Insight – August 5, 2022

🔹1011 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1302941.
🔹Out of 117 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 108 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1124.
🔹41 school students of a school in Chandrapur area of Rayagada Dist test Covid positive.
🔹Midday meal scam: Koraput district administration issues show-cause notices to two contractual agencies engaged in supplying rice to schools.
🔹Low pressure to trigger heavy rain in Odisha.
🔹Congress workers hit streets protesting inflation, unemployment; over 300 protesters including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained in Delhi.
🔹Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Wadia hospital, 8 fire tenders rushed to spot.
🔹BSF jawan shoots himself dead at a camp in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
🔹West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asks for funds for MNREGA, other schemes.
🔹Rupee rises 16 paise to close at 79.24 against US dollar.
🔹CWG 2022: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Mohit Grewal march to semifinals. Wrestling events stopped temporarily due to expected security concerns. Para TT star Bhavina Patel assures nation another medal.
🔹68 Chinese jets, 13 warships crossed median line: Taiwan defence ministry.
🔹China imposed sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over Taiwan visit.
🔹Israel strikes Gaza amid tensions following arrest of Palestinian militant.
🔹Japan approves Covaxin COVID19 vaccine booster dose for travellers: Bharat Biotech.
