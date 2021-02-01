Budget 2021: Agri-infra cess from Feb 2; No impact on Consumers

As part of Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday imposed Agriculture Infrastructure Cess of Rs. 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs. 4 on diesel. However, there would be no additional burden will be put on Consumers for most of these items.

#UnionBudget2021

➡️ Agri Infra Cess of Rs 2.5/litre on Petrol & Rs 4/litre on Diesel

➡️ Agri Infra Cess of 2.5% on on Gold, Silver & Dore Bars

➡️ Agri Infra Cess of 100% on Alcoholic Beverages

➡️ Agri Infra Cess of 17.5% on Crude Palm Oil, 20% on Crude Soyabean & Sunflower Oil

➡️ Agri Infra Cess of 35% on Apples

➡️ Agri Infra Cess of 1.5% on Coal, Lignite & Peat

➡️ Agri Infra Cess of 5% on specified fertiliser (urea etc)

➡️ Agri Infra Cess cess of 40% on Peas; 30% on Kabuli Chana, 50% on Bengal Gram/Chick Peas, 20% on Lentil (Mosur), 5% on Cotton (not carded or combed).