BSF refuses Mamata’s allegations on intimidating voters in border areas

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a statement refuting the allegation made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on intimidating the voters in bordering villages.

Addressing a public rally at Cooch Behar as part of her campaign schedule for the forthcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal on Monday, the chief minister also cautioned that the state police from now onwards would also file FIRs against the personnel concerned in case of firing at the bordering villages.

The BSF, has issued a press release, terming the allegations made by the chief minister as “totally baseless and far from the truth”.

“BSF is a professional force entrusted with the responsibility of securing the International Border of India, and has never intimidated any border population or voters in the bordering areas for any reason.

“BSF is deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh Border to promote a sense of security among the people living in the border area and to prevent trans- border crimes, unauthorized entry into or exit from the territory of India.

“BSF is also responsible to prevent smuggling and any other illegal activities on the border,” the statement said.

In the statement, the BSF authorities had also claimed that there had been no complaint of intimidating any person in the border area.

“BSF emphatically deny any such allegations labeled by CM, West Bengal,” the statement read.

The BSF had been a point of confrontation between the Centre and West Bengal government since the time the Union ministry of home affairs extended the operational jurisdiction of BSF to 50 kms within the borders. At that point of time senior Trinamool Congress legislator and the current North Bengal development minister, Udayan Guha even accused the BSF personnel of molesting women in the name of frisking. However, Guha’s comments invited strong reactions from the BSF authorities.(IANS)