Breaking News @ Coronavirus Situation in USA – March 29

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: For the 8th day in a row, the USA has reported more new cases of COVID-19 than any other country in the world. At least 19,914 new confirmed cases have been reported across the U.S. taking the number to 124,377 while 735,704 tests have been performed so far.

43% of the total cases have been reported from New York. While 65,902 tests conducted in NY, 30,765 have tested positive – a whopping 46.68%.

The Coronavirus death toll in the USA has now gone up to 2,191 with 489 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

