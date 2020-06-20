English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Nabarangpur District reports 1 “Other than COVID” Death

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: The Jaundice Patient who passed away in Nabarangpur district on June 17, and later tested positive for COVID-19, has been added to the list of ‘Deaths due to Other than COVID’ by the State Health Department.

In total, 13 COVID-19 +Ve cases have been reported from Nabarangpur district – 10 of these are active cases. Two patients have recovered, while one died due to reasons other than COVID.

One new death from Puri district has been reported today, as Odisha COVID-19 death toll has gone up to 12. The 60-year-old Male from Puri District was suffering for long from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Ganjam leads the death toll tally with 6 fatalities followed by Khordha (4), Cuttack (1) and Puri (1). The ‘Deaths other than COVID’ include Khordha (2), Balasore (1) and Nabarangpur (1).

Odisha Corona Data:

👉 Cumulative Tests: 219,774
👉 Total +Ve cases: 4856
👉 Active cases: 1543
👉 Recovered: 3297
👉 COVID Deaths: 12
👉 Deaths other than COVID: 4

Sagarika Satapathy
