BMC Corporator Amaresh Jena ARRESTED; Suspended from BJD

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) Corporator Amaresh Jena was arrested on charges of sexual harrasment.

Jena was arrested days after a woman filed a complaint at Laxmisagar police station against him alleging him of having physical relationship with her on pretext of marriage.

Fearing arrest, the BJD Corporator had absconded but the Commissionerate Police traced and arrested him. Following his arrest, the BMC Corporator was sent for the medical examination and will be forward to the court.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik suspended him from the party.

The Laxmisagar Police also arrested five is his associates Bibek Kumar Swain, ⁠Bikram Mohanty,bDebendra Kumar Bhola, Suman Kumar Sahoo and Rajib Champati for helping him to abscond to avoid police action.

They were arrested and forwarded U/S-64(2)(m)/89/296/351(2)/61(2)/249/3(5) BNS r/w Sec- 6 POCSO Act.