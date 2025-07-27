Odisha Govt plans Fresh Blueprint for Bhubaneswar Metro Project

By Suman Rodrigues: Uncertainty looms large over the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project after the key tender awarded to Ceigall India Ltd and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for constructing an elevated viaduct and six stations, was scrapped. Ceigall confirmed the cancellation by DMRC and said it will seek legal remedies.

The Centre, meanwhile, has not received any formal proposal from the state for metro execution, deepening the confusion. A new alignment is reportedly being planned, possibly shifting from an elevated to an underground system.

Deputy CM K.V. Singh Deo recently reviewed a revised blueprint, while Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan indicated a fresh survey is underway.

Former CM and BJD President Naveen Patnaik criticized the move, calling it a betrayal. “The shocking decision by the BJP double-engine government will push the city 10 years back,” he posted on X, lamenting the loss of a transformative project that promised seamless transport and urban expansion.