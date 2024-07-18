TNI Evening News Headlines – July 18, 2024

➡️‘Adhara Pana’ ritual of Holy Trinity concludes. Lord Jagannath and his siblings were offered Adharapana on their respective chariots.
➡️All ornaments of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar shifted to temporary strong room.
➡️‘Khatasheja’ room is being used as temporary strongroom where all ornaments and valuables from the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar will be shifted: Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb.
➡️SJTA takes legal action against servitors for violating mobile phone ban on chariots during Bahuda Yatra in Puri.
➡️Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 288.61 crore for the construction of a Railway Flyover connecting Sambalpur Station to Sambalpur city Station covering a distance of 8.10 km.
➡️Odisha Govt will continue with ‘Aahar’ scheme as common people seem to be happy with it. However, government may consider a name change: H&UD Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.
➡️Contractors’ Association lodges FIR against LoP Naveen Patnaik, ex-BJD Ministers for giving false assurance to fulfill their demands.
➡️Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; Heavy rainfall warning for Odisha till July 22.
➡️Mines department conducted massive raids on some mines and black stone quarries under Dharmasala tehsil limits in Jajpur district.
➡️4 people died while several injured after 12 Coaches 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Rescue teams at the spot.
➡️Supreme Court directs NTA to publish on its website the marks obtained by the students in the NEET-UG examination and the identity of students be masked.
➡️SC seeks to know the top hundred ranks in the NEET-UG 2024 exam and which cities do they come from. Supreme Court posts for July 22 for hearing pleas alleging paper leak and malpractice in NEET-UG 2024 exams.
➡️Security forces foil infiltration attempt at LoC in Keran Sector in J&K’s Kupwara, two terrorists neutralized.
➡️Maharashtra: Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother Manorama, whose video of threatening farmers with gun went viral, arrested, sent to police custody till 20 July.
➡️PM Modi meets BJP workers at party headquarters.
➡️Rupee falls 7 paise to close at all-time low of 83.65 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex jumps 626.91 points to settle at all-time high of 81,343.46; Nifty surges 187.85 points to record peak of 24,800.85.
➡️Hardik Pandya announces separation with Actress & Serbian Model Natasa Stankovic after four years of marriage.
➡️Suryakumar Yadav to be Captain of India’s T20 Team for series against Sri Lanka.
➡️South Korea says North Korea has launched balloons likely carrying trash toward South Korea.
➡️16 killed in department store fire in Zigong City of China.
