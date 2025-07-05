TNI Morning News Headlines – July 5, 2025

📌Preparations for Bahuda Jatra, return journey of Lord Sudarshan, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra to Puri Srimandir, are underway.
📌Lord Balabhadra being taken to Taladhwaja Ratha in ceremonial ‘Dhadi Pahandi’. Devi Subhadra is being taken to Devadalana Ratha in ceremonial Pahandi. Idol of Sudarshan brought to Devi Subhadra’s chariot in sunya pahandi.
📌ASI declares 6th-century Swapneswar Mahadev Temple in Khordha as ‘Protected Monument’.
📌205 platoons of police force deployed for Bahuda Jatra.
📌Centre notifies rules on portal, database, audit of Waqf properties.
📌Odia youth from Samarajhola village in Hinjilicut, Ganjam district is among three Indian nationals who have abducted by Al-Qaeda-linked terror group in Mali; family appeals for rescue.
📌Odisha slaps Rs 1,902 crore on Tata Steel for Sukinda mining dispatch shortfall.
📌6,900 Amarnath pilgrims leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir.
📌36 Amarnath pilgrims sustain minor injuries in J&K road accident.
📌Karnataka Government suspends 2 officials over unnatural death of 5 tigers.
📌India, Trinidad & Tobago ink six pacts to expand ties.
📌India’s Kidambi Srikanth stuns top seed Chou Tien Chen to enter Canada Open semifinals.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Argentina for a two-day visit, first Indian bilateral visit at the prime ministerial level in 57 years.
📌Trinidad & Tobago extends full support to India for UNSC permanent membership.
