BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan walks out of Jharpada Jail

TNI Bureau: Senior BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan, who was arrested for his link with the BMC official assault case, walked out of the Jharpada Jail in Bhubaneswar this evening.

Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh along with hundreds of Pradhan’s enthusiastic supporters received Pradhan with the dance, drums and slogans. He was released from the jail after the Khurda District and Sessions Court granted him bail earlier today.

Jagannath later went to the party office and felicitated Manmohan Samal who took over as BJP’s State Unit President yesterday.

Pradhan was arrested and booked under several sections of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on July 4 for his link with assault of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo. Five others were also arrested in the case.