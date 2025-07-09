Youths enter Puri Srimandira by scaling Meghanada Pacheri

TNI Bureau: In a major lapse of security arrangement at Puri Srimandira, four youths were seen entering the 12th century shrine by scaling the Meghananda Pacheri, a video of which is now massively going viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, it can be seen that four unidentified youths entering the Srimandira freely in broad daylight by climbing the Meghanada Pacheri with the help of the heaps of garbage dumped closed to the Meghanada Pacheri.

While who and why entered the Jagannath Temple in suspicious circumstances is not known immediately, the matter came to light only after the video, filmed by an unknown person, became viral.

The entry of the youths into the Srimandira in a suspicious circumstance has created a massive outrage among all and everyone has started to raise eyebrow over the so called tight security arrangement for the Ratha Jatra. They questioned how the youths could enter the temple despite the deployment of over 10,000 security forces, presence of a number of senior police officers and installation of CCTV Cameras and AI cameras.