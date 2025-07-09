TNI Evening News Headlines – July 09, 2025

📌Security breach’ at Puri Srimandir; SJTA forms Committee to investigate how four youths managed to scale the Meghanada Pacheri.
📌Odisha government has decided to reintroduce the ‘pass-fail system’ for Class-V and VIII students.
📌BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan walks out of Jharpada Jail.
📌Orissa High Court grants interim relief to BJD leader Kumar Jena in connection with the multi-crore Seashore chitfund scam.
📌TMC MP Mahua Moitra alleges 23 Bengali migrant workers illegally detained in Jharsuguda district.
📌Two pilots killed in IAF jet crash near Churu in Rajasthan.
📌Death toll in Gambhira Bridge collapse in Mahisagar River in Gujarat rises to 10.
📌PM Modi received ‘The Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis’, the highest civilian honour of Namibia, from the President of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.
📌India captain Shubman Gill has achieved a career-best position in ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings.
📌Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla conducts experiments on microgravity, crop seeds, microalgae at International Space Station.
📌Apple appoints Indian-origin Sabih Khan as its new COO.
📌Linda Yaccarino steps down as CEO of ‘X’.
