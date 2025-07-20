BJP Govt Fails to Conduct Error-free Exams: BJD

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today attacked the BJP government following the cancellation of the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (SOTET), being conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, after alleged question paper leak.

At a press conference held at Sankha Bhawan, party spokesperson and media coordinator Lenin Mohanty said that the state BJP government is not able to conduct a single general examination smoothly while boasting of good governance.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Although it is said that the SOTET examination, which was slated to be held today, was canceled at the last minute due to the question paper leak, Mohanty alleged that the question paper was actually sold. He said that this question paper leak or question paper sale has raised eyebrow over the government’s credibility, and about 75,000 teachers who were supposed to take the exam are disappointed.

Many such exams have been canceled during the last one year of BJP government, which came to power demanding good governance, has not been able to conduct the exam smoothly, the BJD leader alleged adding that in the last one year, about 12 exams have been postponed in the state for various reasons as the government has completely failed to conduct the exam without any errors.

He further said that as per the Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, there is a provision of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for the person involved. Although question paper leaks have been a regular occurrence under the BJP government, no one has been punished under this law, he claimed.