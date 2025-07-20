Crime Against Women: Sasmit Patra slams BJP Govt in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra today slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha over the rising number of crimes against women in the state.

After attending the all-party meeting ahead of the Parliament Monsoon session beginning on Monday (July 21), Sasmit Patra while speaking to the national media said, “In Odisha, the situation is extremely critical. Women and girl children are being continuously attacked. Last nine days you have seen in Balasore how a young student self-immolated herself. She reached out the Odisha Chief Minister, reached out the Higher Education Minister, reached out to the BJP MP of her constituency. Everyone turned back on her. Ultimately she took and passed away due to the self-immolation.”

“Yesterday itself in Puri district, a 15-year-old girl was walking down, people came, doused petrol and set her ablaze. She is critical now. A few days back, there was a gangrape on Gopalpur sea beach which happens to be a tourist spot. A few days back again the additional commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation was dragged from his office and beaten up by BJP leader there,” he added.

“The fact is that today, the Odisha BJP government is completely incompetent, failed and has no control on the law and order situation which is collapsing in the state. Heinous crimes against women and girl children are rising day by day. So therefore, we will be taking all of these issues to the parliament, apart from the various other issues of the state,” the BJD MP informed.