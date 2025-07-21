TNI Morning News Headlines – July 21, 2025

📌UGC Fact Finding Team blames KIIT University for the suicide death of 2 Female Students.
📌Strict restrictions imposed on open sale (in containers) of petrol & diesel in Bhubaneswar. From today, petrol will only be filled directly into vehicles at petrol pumps.
📌Odisha Chhatra Congress President Udit Pradhan arrested in Bhubaneswar on charges of raping a 19-year-old student. NSUI suspends Odisha Chhatra Congress President Udit Pradhan following his arrest on sexual assault charges.
📌Balanga (Nimapada) Burn Victim, who has been admitted to AIIMS New Delhi after being airlifted, remains critical and is on oxygen support.
📌BJD organises ‘Deepdaan’ at Lingraj Temple for the speedy recovery of Puri incident victim.
📌Juniors deny ragging at Ravenshaw University, accuse authorities of pressure and fabrication.
📌Paika Rebellion dropped from Class VIII NCERT textbook, sparks outrage in Odisha.
📌Monsoon session of Parliament begins today by paying tribute to the victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack and Ahmedabad Air India plane crash.
📌PM Modi addresses media at the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
📌Devotees offer prayers on second Monday of ‘Shravan’ with chants and rituals.
📌2006 Mumbai local train blasts case: Bombay High Court acquits all 12 people, declaring them innocent.
📌Six take oath as Delhi High Court judges. With this, the court’s strength rises to 40.
📌3.1 magnitude earthquake hits Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir.
📌Delhi University UG admissions see 72000 acceptances, colleges approve 15,000 applications.
📌Sensex declines 148.68 points to 81,609.05 in early trade; Nifty drops 67.55 points to 24,900.85.
📌Rupee falls 15 paise to 86.31 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Death toll rises to 216 as monsoon wreaks havoc in Pakistan.
📌Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 strikes Tajikistan.
